PSL 9: List of players with most runs, wickets, sixes

Babar Azam (L) has scored the most runs in the PSL 9 so far while Saim Ayub (R) tops the most sixes chart. — PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 has entered its decisive phase where every match is of utmost importance as the race to the remaining playoffs spot has gotten intense.

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have qualified for the PSL 9 playoffs which will begin in the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on March 14 while Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have one step inside the eliminators.

If we start looking at individual stats, Peshawar Zalmi’s skipper Babar Azam, which comes as no surprise, tops the most runs chart with 447 runs to his name from eight matches.

Most runs in PSL 9



1- Babar Azam: 447 runs, 8 innings

2- Rassie van der Dussen, 364 runs, 7 innings

3- Reeza Hendricks 304 runs, 8 innings

4- Mohammad Rizwan, 277 runs, 8 innings

5- Agha Salman, 262 runs, 8 innings

Looking at bowling stats, Multan Sultans’ duo of Usama Mir and Mohammad Ali occupy the first two spots as the 2021 PSL winners are once again dominating the league.

Most wickets in PSL 9

1- Usama Mir, 18 wickets, 8 innings

2- Mohammad Ali, 14 wickets, 8 innings

3- Akeal Hosein, 13 wickets, 7 innings

4- Hasan Ali, 13 wickets, 8 innings

5- Abrar Ahmed, 11 wickets, 6 innings

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi’s talented opener Saim Ayub continues to top the most sixes chart as the left-handed batter has been Zalmi’s one of the most important players this season.

Most sixes in PSL 9

1- Saim Ayub, 17 sixes, 8 innings

2- Rassie van der Dussen, 16 sixes, 7 innings

3- Kieron Pollard, 15 sixes, 6 innings

4- Iftikhar Ahmed, 12 sixes, 8 innings

5- Agha Salman, 11 sixes, 8 innings

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 9, 2024, Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024, Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024, Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024, Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024, Final, National Bank Stadium