PSL 9 points table after Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate a moment together on the field. — PCB

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators in a one-sided encounter by 76 runs in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With the win, Babar Azam-led unit successfully made their way to the PSL 9 playoffs, becoming just the second team to qualify for this year’s knockout stage after Multan Sultans.

PSL 9 points table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied No Result Aban Bonus Pts Points Net RR Multan Sultans 8 6 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.967 Peshawar Zalmi 9 5 3 0 1 0 0 11 0.148 Islamabad United 9 4 4 0 1 0 0 9 0.221 Quetta Gladiators 8 4 3 0 1 0 0 9 -0.635 Karachi Kings 8 3 5 0 0 0 0 6 -0.241 Lahore Qalandars 8 1 6 0 1 0 0 3 -0.682

Zalmi outclassed their counterparts in all departments of the game as the Gladiators suffered a heavy margin defeat, which considerably affected their net run rate (NRR).

However, despite a heavy loss, the Gladiators can simply make their way to the PSL 9 playoffs just by winning one of their remaining two matches, against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

The race to the remaining two playoffs spots is mainly between Islamabad and Quetta as both teams just require a win to cement their place but Karachi Kings cannot be ruled out.

The Kings have six points from eight matches, with two more matches to play, Shan Masood’s men need to win both matches and hope Quetta or Islamabad lose their upcoming encounters.

However, as the Kings host rivals Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday, a loss against Shaheen Afridi’s troops would officially eliminate them from the playoffs race.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 9, 2024, Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024, Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024, Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024, Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024, Final, National Bank Stadium