PSL 9: Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spend time with Karachi Kings family

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed laugh while spending time with Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz. — IG/sanajaved.official

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik alongside his newly-wedded wife, Sana Javed, spent quality time with his Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Karachi Kings teammates.

Sana and Malik were with Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz, both are currently playing for the Kings as the 2020 PSL winners are still alive in the race to the playoffs.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sana posted three pictures with Malik and his teammates where they all looked in a pleasant mood.

“7.3.2024 ♥️ @realshoaibmalik @ha55an_ali @m_nawazkhan,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, it wasn’t the pictures that caught viewers’ attention but a small paper Hasan was seen holding up in the snaps.

“Celebrating you everyday [blurred out word] Shoaib,” the chit stated.

Whether it was an inside joke or some secret word — blurred out in the pictures — it really cracked up both Sana and Malik and the rest.



Remember, Karachi have lost five matches out of the total 8 they have played and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are getting difficult.



In order to make their way to the playoffs, not only do Karachi need to win their remaining matches, which are against Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, but they also require one of Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar to lose to their upcoming clashes.

Earlier on Thursday, Islamabad defeated Karachi by five wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

United chased down the target in the 19th over after restricting Shan Masood-led Kings to 150/7.

The chase started with Colin Munro (9) and Alex Hales (18) providing a decent start but Mir Hamza had his tail up with channel bowling, removing both of them.

Skipper Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha formed a crucial third-wicket stand to give stability to the chase. Salman made 33 before falling to Blessing Muzarabani while Shadab (34) was undone by Hamza again.

Kings tried to push for a comeback with Zahid Mahmood dismissing Azam Khan but Faheem Ashraf (12*) and Haider Ali (26*) remained firm in finishing the chase and registering eighth consecutive win over the Karachi Kings.

For Kings, Hamza was the pick of the bowlers with 3/41.

Being put into bat first, Karachi Kings posted a total of 150/7 in the allocated 20 overs, propelled by a judicious innings from Pollard.