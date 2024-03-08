Novak Djokovic reacts to Rafael Nadal's Indian Wells withdrawal

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal share a moment. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic reacted to Rafael Nadal’s surprise withdrawal from the ongoing Indian Wells saying it's “sad for the tournament”.

Nadal’s return was eagerly anticipated after the Spaniard featured in the recently-held Netflix Slam against Carlos Alcaraz where he suffered a loss in two sets but his movements and shots gave the tennis fraternity something to celebrate as he looked in great shape.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner was scheduled to take on Milos Raonic in his opening Indian Wells match but the 36-year-old announced he will not compete in the tournament as he is still not at the required level.

Just like everyone, Djokovic too wanted to see his lifelong rival compete at the highest level so the two could get a chance to play one another once again but that couldn’t happen.

“It's sad for the tournament that Rafa had to withdraw and also for him. I actually travelled with him to America, that was not planned. It was nice to see him and his family, and I know he came in early because he really wanted to adjust to the time zone, get as much practice as possible, get himself ready to play, that's why he came in early. He gave his best but it wasn't to be,” Djokovic said ahead of his pre-tournament presser.

Djokovic will begin his Indian Wells campaign on March 9 where he will take on Aleksandar Vukic.

Remember, Nadal and Djokovic have been competing at the highest level since their first encounter at Roland Garros in 2006 where the Spaniard emerged victorious.

That was the start of a legendary rivalry that would share 59 matches — a record in men's tennis — between them with some of the greatest encounters including the 2012 Australian Open final, which was the longest major final match by duration that lasted 5 hours, 53 minutes with the Serbian beating the Spaniard.