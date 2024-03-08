PSL 9: Usama Mir reveals how changing bowling action helped him

Usama Mir celebrates after taking a wicket. — PCB

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usama Mir, who is currently representing Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, revealed that working on his bowling action helped him a lot in recent months.

Talking to Geo News in an exclusive interview, Mir stated that after playing T20 cricket for so long, when ODIs came, he had to change his bowling action a bit to adjust to the format, which affected his performance.

“When ODIs came, I had to adjust my action so I would be able to bowl slow balls, I think that affected my performance in the World Cup,” Mir said while talking to Geo News. “Yes, the performance at the World Cup affected my confidence but I learned from my mistakes.

“I couldn’t figure out the mistakes I was committing and I kept on repeating them. After some time, I realised that I wasn’t completing my action, which I fixed,” he added.

The 28-year-old then talked about the ongoing PSL 9 stating that taking Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam’s was a memorable moment which was also his favourite.

“I have taken 18 wickets in the PSL so far but taking Babar Azam’s wicket was by far the best,” the Sialkot-born stated. “The way he[Babar] plays, it looks like he wouldn’t get out by anyone.”

He then talked about Multan Sultans’ ongoing season stating that the team will try their best to continue their best and emerge champions after failing in two consecutive finals.

“We are hopeful that we will maintain the same momentum in the remaining PSL matches,” he said. “We lost two successive finals, we will become champions this time.”

Multan Sultans remaining matches schedule

10 March v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

12 March v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium, Karachi