Manchester United star named Premier League Player of the Month

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund (L) celebrates with Scott McTominay. — Reuters

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund was named the Premier League Player of the Month for February following a remarkable month.

Hojlund, who moved to the Manchester club for a £72 million move from Italian side Atlanta, didn’t have a great start to the season as the striker had not scored in over 10 matches in the league but quickly picked up his lost form ever since the start of 2024.

The Dane scored five goals in four PL matches in the month of February as the Red Devils continued their unbeaten run and moved to sixth place in the points table.

Man United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Luton Town and Hojlund was the common name on the scoresheet in all of the matches.



“I’m very happy,” he told club media after winning the POTM award. “Of course, it’s a big privilege to get this award, especially with the other contenders who were nominated as well.

“So yeah, I’m very grateful and happy for the award.”

Moving to the 20-time PL champions in August, Hojlund finally managed to strike his first in the league on December 26, Boxing Day, in a 3-2 win over Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

Since netting his first for Erik Ten Hag’s side, Hojlund failed to score only once and everything indicates that the 21-year-old has finally found the rhythm which United needed the most.

“I always like to say I have the confidence before I go into the game,” the Dane added. “Of course, you get a little bit more momentum going into the game when you’ve scored.

“You feel like you’re in good form and in a good flow and you just want the next game to come. They can’t come fast enough!”

Manchester United were defeated 3-1 by Manchester City in their last PL match which ended their unbeaten streak in 2024. They will now face Everton next at Old Trafford, where Ten Hag’s men will aim to win and continue their journey to the top four of the league.