Is Alonso worried about Leverkusen's unbeaten run coming to an end?

Xabi Alonso. - X/@GGFN_

Bayer Leverkusen were close to losing their unbeaten streak this season on Thursday but coach Xabi Alonso said that he is no longer concerned about losing since he will give more attention to how his team responds when they finally suffer defeat.

Leverkusen stretched their unbeaten run to 35 games in all competitions after Patrik Schick's 92nd minute equalizer helped them secure a 2-2 Europa League draw at Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

The German side were losing 2-0 with 20 minutes left on the clock before midfielder Florian Wirtz started the comeback in the first leg of the round of 16.

"To be honest, I'm not too scared of the first defeat,” Alonso said after the match.

"It can happen, that's football... I won't be worried.

"The most important thing for me is that the momentum, the mood and the energy in the team is good. And hopefully that will still be the case after a defeat."

In Bundesliga, Leverkusen, who host the second leg on March 14, have a 10-point advantage with as many league games left. They host VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.