Babar Azam, Sachin Tendulkar share special message on International Women’s Day

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam shared a special message on International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Azam lauded the “power and grace of women worldwide on International Women's Day”.

“Your resilience inspires us all. Here's to equality and respect for all,” the prolific batter added.

It must be noted that Azam is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

Meanwhile, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a couple of stories about the rise of women in sport in India.

According to the United Nation’s official website, “International Women's Day is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political”.

“Since those early years, International Women's Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike. The growing international women's movement, which has been strengthened by four global United Nations women's conferences, has helped make the commemoration a rallying point to build support for women's rights and participation in the political and economic arenas,” it added.