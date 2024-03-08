Sailor Cole Brauer achieves unique feat

Brauer began her journey from A Coruna in Spain on October 29 to circumnavigate the globe. - Instagram/Cole Brauer

Sailor Cole Brauer achieved a unique feat after becoming the first American woman to race solo and unassisted around the world.

After 130 days at sea, Brauer completed her non-stop journey of around 30,000 miles.

Brauer began her journey from A Coruna in Spain on October 29 to circumnavigate the globe through the three great capes of Africa, Australia and South America as part of the Global Solo Challenge race.

She made her way back to the Spanish port city on Thursday.

Despite suffering from rib injuries around the halfway mark of the race, the 29-year-old finished in second place.

She was the youngest skipper and the only female sailor in the fleet of 16 boats.

"This is really cool and so overwhelming in every sense of the word," NBC News quoted Brauer as saying.

"It would be amazing if there was just one girl that saw me and said, 'Oh, I can do that too.'"

In 1978, Poland's Krystyna Chojnowska-Liskiewicz etched her name in the record books after becoming the first woman to finish a solo circumnavigation of the globe. She set sail from the Canary Islands in March 1976 and returned in April 1978.

Australia's Kay Cottee was the first woman to achieve the feat non-stop, beginning from Sydney Harbour in November 1987 and returning 189 days later.