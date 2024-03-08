PSL 9 playoffs qualification scenarios ahead of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

After today’s match, Peshawar will face Karachi Kings in their last round-robin fixture of PSL 9. - PCB

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in an important match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine today in Rawalpindi.

Both teams have nine points each and need just one more win to confirm their place in the playoffs.

After today’s match, Peshawar will face Karachi Kings in their last round-robin fixture of PSL 9.

Meanwhile, Quetta has two more matches, against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, after today’s clash at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings, who lost to Islamabad United yesterday, need to win their remaining two matches against Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalm in order to stay in the hunt for playoffs. Additionally, Karachi will have to hope that one of Zalmi, United or Gladiators lose all of their remaining matches.

Islamabad United’s path is relatively straightforward since they will qualify for the playoffs if they win their last match against Multan Sultans.

It must be noted that defending champions Lahore Qalandars are already out of the race for playoffs.

PSL 9 points table

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 8, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 9, 2024 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024 Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024 Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium