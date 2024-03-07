WATCH: Imad Wasim reacts to 'Babar' chants by raising shirt in Messi-style

The video of Imad replicating Messi has since gone viral on social media. - X/Waqar Afridi/FC Barcelona

Retired all-rounder Imad Wasim responded to 'Babar' chants from the crowd by mimicking Lionel Messi and holding his shirt up during the Karachi Kings and Islamabad United Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The 35-year-old was fielding near the boundary when the crowd chanted Babar Azam’s name. Imad took off his shirt and celebrated like the Argentine football star.

Messi held up his shirt to the Real Madrid crowd after scoring a stoppage-time winner for Barcelona in El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in 2017.

The video of Imad replicating Messi has since gone viral on social media with fans commenting on Imad's reaction to Babar chants.

In the 24th match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, Kieron Pollard played a crucial role in leading the Kings to a competitive total of 150/7 in 20 overs.



After a shaky start that saw the dismissal of captain Shan Masood early in the innings, Pollard's resilient innings of 39 runs off 28 deliveries became the cornerstone of Karachi Kings' recovery.

Teaming up with James Vince, the pair built a significant fifth-wicket partnership, adding 58 runs before Vince's departure in the 14th over.

Despite Pollard's eventual dismissal in the 18th over, he emerged as the top-scorer. Tymal Mills was the standout bowler for Islamabad United, claiming 3/34, while Faheem Ashraf contributed with two wickets for 16 runs.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 8, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 9, 2024 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024 Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024 Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium