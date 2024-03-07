PSL 9: Ramiz Raja wants Hunain Shah to leave Islamabad United

Hunain Shah is having a decent PSL 9 so far. - PCB

Former Pakistan captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja wants emerging pacer Hunain Shah, who is the younger brother of Naseem Shah, to play for another franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) instead of Islamabad United.

All three Shah brothers - Naseem, Hunain, Ubaid - are part of the United's PSL 9 squad. During the match against Karachi Kings at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, the ex-PCB chairman said that it is better for Hunain to get out of Naseem's shadow.

"It's good for Hunain to play for another franchise as what happens is there is so much of spoonfeeding and because he [Naseem] is such a pillar to this family, a superstar to Pakistan cricket. You get suppressed in your approach towards the game," he said.

"You are frightened that you wouldn't be as good as your brother, it is better for him to feel absolutely relaxed and serve better without Naseem's shadow," he added.

Hunain is having a decent PSL 9 so far. In six matches, he has as many wickets at an economy rate of 8.63.

Meanwhile, In the 24th match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, Kieron Pollard played a crucial role in leading the Kings to a competitive total of 150/7 in 20 overs.

After a shaky start that saw the dismissal of captain Shan Masood early in the innings, Pollard's resilient innings of 39 runs off 28 deliveries became the cornerstone of Karachi Kings' recovery.

Teaming up with James Vince, the pair built a significant fifth-wicket partnership, adding 58 runs before Vince's departure in the 14th over.

Despite Pollard's eventual dismissal in the 18th over, he emerged as the top-scorer. Tymal Mills was the standout bowler for Islamabad United, claiming 3/34, while Faheem Ashraf contributed with two wickets for 16 runs.