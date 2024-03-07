PSL 9: Is Saim Ayub looking to become bowling all-rounder?

Saim Ayub celebrates wicket. - PCB

ISLAMABAD: Emerging batter Saim Ayub, who plays for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has stepped up for his side in the ongoing season nine as an off-spinner.

The 22-year-old has bowled in five innings, taking three wickets at an economy of 9.00. He has also opened the bowling for Zalmi and bagged the dismissal of Islamabad United's Alex Hales on the first ball of the game on March 4.

While speaking to Geo News, Saim stressed that has been bowling in the nets for two or three years.

"The opportunity to bowl came in this season. I try to fulfil whatever responsibility is demanded of me and try to give my best.

"I have nothing to lose in bowling so I bowled openly. The experience of powerplay in batting has helped me in planning while bowling," he added.

Meanwhile, Saim said that his focus is not bowling as he prioritises batting. "My focus is not bowling since batting is my priority but wherever there is an opportunity, I will also play a role through bowling," he added.

Saim was in full praise of Zalmi's captain and his opening partner Babar Azam.

"A lot of guidance comes from Babar. Sometimes I do things he will ask me to stop, like if he says not to play shots, I will go for it and when he says go for it, I will not.

"But opening with him is exciting," he added.

Saim concluded by revealing his goal of scoring a century in T20. He currently has a highest score of 92.

It must be noted that Babar Azam’s side sits in the third position with 9 points from eight matches. Courtesy of their negative net run rate (NRR), the 2017 PSL winners require a win to qualify for the final four.