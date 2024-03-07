Christian Horner's accuser suspended following Red Bull investigation

The Red Bull boss was cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards the unnamed colleague. - Reuters

Christian Horner's accuser has been suspended following Red Bull's inquiry into "inappropriate behaviour" directed at the Formula One team principal.

Horner, aged 50, has been permitted to continue in his position after Red Bull Racing's parent company GmbH announced last Wednesday that the complaint against him had been rejected.

The individual who raised the grievance, an employee of the Milton Keynes team, is currently suspended with full pay.

A spokesperson for Red Bull Racing stated: “We are unable to comment as it is an internal matter.”

His wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, was later pictured smiling by his side at the season opener in Bahrain at the weekend, but reportedly asked her husband to cut ties with the woman.

WhatsApp messages apparently exchanged by Horner and the female colleague were leaked to 149 F1 figures. Horner had always denied the accusations.

He continues to operate in his role as team principal and CEO, although it is understood there is considerable unease among the team's plethora of sponsors and partners.

Max Verstappen stood by his father Jos, saying "he is not a liar" following his claim that Red Bull could explode if Horner remains as team principal.

Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen met with Horner earlier this week in an attempt to clear the air at the crisis-hit team. Neither Max, nor Jos, were present.

A statement from Red Bull GmbH last Wednesday read: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

“The complainant has a right of appeal.

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”