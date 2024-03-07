Pakistani MMA fighter misses multiple international events due to lack of sponsorship

Sameer Ahmed has fought many MMA events in Pakistan. - File

National Mixed Martial Arts fighter Sameer Ahmed from Karachi has been selected for many international fights but he was not able to participate in them due to lack of sponsorship.

“I have been learning MMA from Pro-Faction Academy Karachi since 2018 and have faced many ups and downs in these days,” Sameer said.

The MMA star’s father was a cancer patient, who passed away in 2017. After that, all his responsibilities were taken over by his mother.

“I fought many MMA events in Pakistan, such as Winter Open, Summer Open, MAA Smoker, Internal Club Karachi, Kick Boxing Karachi, and the first and third season of National Fighting Tournament seasons in Lahore, etc,” he said.

“I had been selected for the MMA competitions in Thailand, Iran, Turkey, Russia, and Afghanistan, but every time I have to withdraw due to the lack of sponsorships.

“I am a big fan of this game. I lost 30kg in just a few months. I remember that in August 2018, while practicing at the club, a bone in my hand was broken badly. That is why my mother was not allowing me to continue MMA after recovery. I took me quite some time to convinced her to let me fight again.”

Sameer also revealed that he was forced to skip studies in order to pursue a career in MMA.

“After doing a Diploma in Sports and Physical Health, I could not continue my studies, for which I am very sorry, but I could have either continued MMA or studies. I was very fond of MMA, so I continued it. Yes, it is a big sacrifice because I have not learned some skills and have not completed my education, but I’m fulfilling my passion,” he added.

“After all these struggles, whenever I got selected for any international competition, I approached different people for sponsorship. Most of them didn't reply, and some said we would contact you later, but no one has contacted me so far. Every time I can't play in international competitions just because of a lack of funds, it's very sad. Many people quit the game at this point. Many times, I also thought that I should quit MMA now. But then I think that Allah will help me; I have to be patient.

Sameer also said that MMA in Pakistan does not have any special support at the government level. He urged the government to hold major competitions of MMA at the national level, which will help commercialise it.

“This is a profitable game, and people all over the world are earning a lot of money from it. Although the game is now given more recognition than before, it is still not given the same importance as it is given at the international level,” he said.

“There are very few MMA competitions in Sindh and, due to differences between the MMA federations, fighters cannot take full advantage of these competitions. If I’m affiliated with a federation, then I cannot participate in tournaments organised by other federations. If we will not face new opponents, then how will be know our mistakes?”

Sameer is also a teacher of physical training at a private school now, and he urges parents to involve their children in physical games as it is very beneficial for their growth.

“If you don’t give up on something you truly believe in, you will find a way,” Sameer concluded.