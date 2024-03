PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators’ Usman Tariq reported for suspect bowling action

Tariq has claimed two wickets in three matches during the ongoing PSL 9, so far. - PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ spinner Usman Tariq was reported for suspect bowling action during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, according to sources.

Tariq’s action was reported during match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings yesterday.

Richard Illingworth and Asif Yaqoob were the on-filed umpires during the aforementioned match.

Tariq has claimed two wickets in three matches during the ongoing PSL 9, so far.

It must be noted that Karachi Kings secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday in the 22nd match of PSL 9, ensuring their qualification for the playoffs remained intact.

Having suffered three consecutive losses, the side led by Shan Masood dominated Quetta by restricting them to 118 after choosing to bowl first and successfully chasing down the target in the 16th over.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets

Quetta Gladiators 118 all out, 19.1 overs (Saud Shakeel 33, Khawaja Nafay 17; Hasan Ali 4-15)

Karachi Kings 121-3, 15.3 overs (Tim Seifert 49, Shoaib Malik 27 not out, James Vince 27; Mohammad Amir 1-23, Abrar Ahmed 1-24)

Player of the match – Hasan Ali (Karachi Kings)

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 7, 2024 Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 8, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 9, 2024 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024 Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024 Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium