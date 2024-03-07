Jordan Henderson eager to play Euros for England

Henderson was roped in by Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in July before terminating his contract and moving to Dutch side in January. - Reuters

Jordan Henderson is keen on securing a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship in Germany.

The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder believes that he still has something to offer England.

Last month when Henderson made his Ajax debut in the Dutch league, England manager Southgate was in the stands at Johan Cruyff Arena.

"It was nice to see that he (Southgate) is keeping an eye on me," Henderson told reporters on Wednesday ahead of Ajax's Europa Conference League last-16 match against Aston Villa.

"I've got to focus on my job here and if I'm doing that well and performing well then that gives me the best possible opportunity to get in the England squad.

"I definitely feel I can offer something to the national team. Of course I feel I can help the squad and the team going forward in the next camp and hopefully in the summer."

England are slotted with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024, which starts on June 14.