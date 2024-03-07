Jude Bellingham lashes out over two-match La Liga ban

Bellingham will be out of Sunday's home game against Celta Vigo and the visit to Osasuna on March 16 in La Liga. - Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham said that he was unhappy with his two-match ban for dissent, calling it "ridiculous".

The Real Madrid star was suspended by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for showing contempt towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano after receiving a red card in Real's match against Valencia on Saturday.

The referee's report claimed that Bellingham showcased an "aggressive attitude" when he disputed Manzano's decision to blow the final whistle as the England international scored from a Brahim Diaz cross — which would have been the winner in added time.

"I didn't think I said anything very offensive towards him," Bellingham told Movistar after his side's 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 second leg match on Wednesday.

"I think I ran in a manner that was similar to the rest of my team mates. I feel like at times because I'm new and stuff, they want to try and make an example ... I need to be responsible for my actions, and I gave him the excuse to send me off.

"I'm not happy with that. But I think if LaLiga and the club appeal, there can be a better agreement, because I think two games is a bit ridiculous. If I have to miss those games I take responsibility and I'll support the team from the stands."

Real qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate win over RB Leipzig.

