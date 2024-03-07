Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells

Nadal's representative Benito Perez-Barbadillo said that the Miami Open was also not on his schedule. - X/@RafaelNadal

Rafa Nadal pulled out from the Indian Wells on Wednesday ahead of his first-round match after stating that he is not "ready to play at the highest level".

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who is expected to bring the curtain down on his career after the 2024 season, made a comeback in Brisbane in January after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip flexor injury, but was forced to miss the Australian Open with another muscle tear.

He suffered defeat at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition event in Las Vegas on Sunday and appeared ready to take part for a fourth title in the California desert.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament," the 22-times Grand Slam champion said in a statement.

"Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells.

"That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready.

"I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event.

"It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success."

Tournament director Tommy Haas was left disappointed over Nadal’s withdrawal. He will be replaced by lucky loser Sumit Nagal.

“He is one of the all-time fan favourites here, and we hope to see him back in Indian Wells again in the future,” added Haas.

Nadal's representative Benito Perez-Barbadillo said that the Miami Open was also not on his schedule.

Nadal will now shift his focus to his favourite surface clay as he looks to bag a record-extending 15th French Open title and a second Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games, where tennis will be held at Roland Garros.