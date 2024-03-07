Coach and captain should be mic'd up during PSL matches: Azhar Mahmood

Azhar Mahmood speaks during a press conference. - PCB

Islamabad United’s bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes that the coach and the captain should be mic'd up during matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mahmood shared these thoughts after he felt that Islamabad made some crucial errors in the field during loss against Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday in PSL 9.

“There should be a mic for communication between the coach and captain. This is our league which is why we can try such a thing. If commentators can speak to the cricketers [during the match], I think coach should be allowed to do the same,” Mahmood said at the press conference after the match against Lahore Qalandars.

Mahmood also said that Lahore can’t be taken lightly despite their poor performance in the event so far.

“Lahore Qalandars are two-time PSL champions and they had nothing to lose. We made a few mistakes as well, which cost us the game,” he added.

It must be noted that Lahore finally clinched their first win of PSL 9 as they defeated home-side Islamabad United at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday night.

After posting 162 on the board, courtesy of a fifty by Rassie van der Dussen, the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led attack put up an impressive bowling performance to bowl out Islamabad United for 145 runs.

Scores in brief:

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 17 runs

Lahore Qalandars 162-7, 20 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 64, Shaheen Shah Afridi 30, David Weise 24 not out; Rumman Raees 2-19)

Islamabad United 145 all out, 18.5 overs (Faheem Ashraf 41 not out, Azam Khan 29, Naseem Shah 27; Zaman Khan 4-37, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-32)

Player of the match – Rassie van der Dussen (Lahore Qalandars)