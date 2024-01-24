Carlos Alcaraz warns Novak Djokovic after Australian Open exit

Djokovic will maintain his world No.1 ranking after Alcaraz's lost - AFP

Carlos Alcaraz has warned Novak Djokovic that the other three semi-finalists of the Australian Open 2024 are capable of defeating the Serb, preventing him from securing a historic 25th Grand Slam singles title.

The second seed was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Alexander Zverev, a result that ensures Djokovic will maintain his world No.1 ranking.

Alcaraz had hoped to renew his rivalry with Djokovic, following their epic Wimbledon final last year, as well as their encounters in Cincinnati and at the ATP Finals.

However, the 20-year-old remains optimistic despite his defeat in the last eight and played down the absence of his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who is currently recuperating from knee surgery back in Spain.

"It has been a good tournament for me, making quarter-finals, playing good tennis," two-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz said in his press conference.

"I’m sad with my level today because I have been playing good tennis, the round before this one with a lot of confidence. Serving pretty well.

"But in general I leave the tournament happy. Forgetting about today’s level. Obviously, quarter-final of a grand slam is good. It’s not what I’m looking for, but it’s not bad.

"It’s a shame that I started the match like the way that I did and ending the way that I did. But it’s tennis.

"It didn’t affect me at all [having coach Juan Carlos Ferrero absent]. As I said, I was playing great tennis without him.

"I had Samuel [Lopez], that is a pretty good coach as well. I trust him 100 per cent."

He concluded by cautioning Djokovic that "all the other three players in the semi-finals have the level to beat Novak."

"But it’s not easy. Sinner is playing unbelievable, yet to drop a set. Had the capacity to beat Novak. I’m gonna watch the matches, of course."