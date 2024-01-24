U19 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beat Nepal to register second win

Pakistan U19 Team - ICC

Pakistan have defeated Nepal by five wickets to register their second win of the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup in East London, South Africa.

After bowling out the opposition for 197, the Boys in Green chased down the total for the loss of five wickets in the 48th over.

Wicketkeeper-batter Bipin Rawal was the standout performer for Nepal, scoring 39. Meanwhile, skipper Dev Khanal (23), Deepak Dumre (26), Subash Bhandari (20) made valuable contributions.

Left-arm spinner Arafat Manhas claimed three wickets while Naseem Shah's son Ubaid Shah took two wickets. Medium-pacer Ahmad Hassan also bagged two wickets.

While chasing, Pakistan opener Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan scored 37 each. The standout performer was Azan Awais, who remained unbeaten on 63.

Ahmad Hassan (29) and Haroon Arshad (15*) chipped in vital knock, ensuring Pakistan claim their second win.

On January 21, Pakistan outclassed Afghanistan by 181 runs in their maiden clash. The Boys in Green posted 284 for the loss of nine wickets.

Shahzaib Khan emerged as the standout performer, showcasing an impressive innings with a score of 106 runs. His resilient knock spanned 126 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, boasting a commendable strike rate of 84.12.

Saad Baig, the team captain, also played a pivotal role in the batting lineup, contributing a noteworthy 55 runs. His innings, characterised by a brisk strike rate of 105.76, featured 3 boundaries and an impressive 4 sixes.

In the second innings, Pakistan kept pressure on the opponent from the start. Amir Hassan bowled 4.2 overs, conceding 24 runs and taking one wicket with an economy rate of 5.53.

Ubaid Shah had an impactful presence, delivering 7 overs, and claiming 4 wickets while conceding 26 runs at an impressive economy rate of 3.71. He managed to keep the pressure on the opposition, contributing significantly to his team's bowling effort.

Mohammad Zeeshan delivered 5.1 overs, taking 3 wickets for 17 runs at an economy rate of 3.40.

Ahmed Hussain bowled a tight spell, completing 4 overs and giving away 16 runs while taking one wicket at an economy rate of 4.00.

Pakistan schedule

Pakistan v New Zealand, January 27, East London

Pakistan U19 squad

Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Ali Asfand (vice-captain), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah.

Support staff – Shoaib Mohammad (Team Manager), Mohammad Yousaf (Head Coach), Rehan Riaz (Bowling Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Fielding Coach), Muhammad Masroor (Assistant Batting Coach), Umer Rashid Dar (Assistant Coach), Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasul (Team Physio), Usman Hashmi (Team Analyst) and Imran Ullah (Strength & Conditioning Coach).