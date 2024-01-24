Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Anthony Joshua picks his favourite

It has been strongly implied that the winner of this match will face Joshua - AFP/EPA

There has been significant activity in the heavyweight division over the past couple of years, and this trend continues into the early part of 2024 with active participation from Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua is particularly focused on the upcoming historic bout between Usyk and Fury scheduled for February 17 in Saudi Arabia. It has been strongly implied that the winner of this match will face Joshua, provided he successfully navigates his own contest against Francis Ngannou on March 8.

Having already faced Usyk twice in 2021 and 2022, Joshua suffered defeats in both encounters, spanning 12 competitive rounds, leading to the relinquishment and subsequent failed attempt to reclaim his three world titles.

In his pursuit of becoming a three-time world champion, Joshua must overcome the formidable Ngannou to earn a chance at securing all four belts against either Fury or Usyk.

During an interview with Sky Sports, he was asked to share his thoughts on the anticipated and exciting clash between Usyk and Fury.

“I don’t want to say, I don’t know.”

He was then pushed for an answer and favoured his former victor.

“Usyk. I think he does. He’s a really good fighter and I’ve never fought Tyson Fury until now, I’ve never fought him so I don’t know how good he is. Usyk I’ve fought on two different occasions and he fought differently in each. A good fighter knows how to adapt, so I think he will win.”

Many in the sport will be anticipating a Fury victory in the hope of an all-British undisputed showdown. Fellow heavyweight Zhilei Zhang is one individual who believes that Joshua will emerge victorious in his semi-final against Ngannou.