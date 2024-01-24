Manchester United legend open to make coaching return

Manchester United legends David Beckham (L), Roy Keane (M) and Ryan Giggs (R). — AFP

Manchester United legend Roy Keane revealed that he is open to returning to coaching after calling time on his managerial career 13 years ago.

The former Man United midfielder took on coaching roles at various clubs since retiring from playing. However, since departing from his last position as Martin O'Neill's assistant manager at Nottingham Forest in June 2019, Keane primarily focused on punditry.

The 52-year-old had two managerial stints, successfully guiding Sunderland from the brink of relegation in the Championship to a secure mid-table position in the Premier League between 2006 and 2008.

However, Keane faced a less prosperous period at Ipswich Town from 2009 to 2011, steering them to a 15th-place finish in the second tier during his only full season in charge before being dismissed the following campaign.

Keane also served as O'Neill's assistant for five years with the Republic of Ireland, and he had a brief tenure as Paul Lambert's assistant at Aston Villa in 2014.

Keane recently expressed that, although he hasn't been actively seeking a return to coaching and has turned down several offers in the past, he is open to the possibility of making a comeback, marking 13 years since his last managerial role concluded.

"I think so (I would be interested in returning), he told The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast. "Not that you’re going to get the Real Madrid job, but it’s got to be the right challenge, the right club, and the right contract.

"I’ve had opportunities, but sometimes you get offered a contract and you have to look at it with self-worth, is it the right deal for you? I’d like to go back in (to management), but I’m not desperate to sign any contract for anybody."

When asked if a return to the Ireland national team is possible, but this time as a manager, Keane stated that that would be appealing.

"Yes, I enjoyed international football when I was a coach there," he added. "I like the dynamics of it where you’re not in every day and it’s not about bringing players in and dealing with the board every week.

"That does appeal to me, I did enjoy the dynamics when I was coaching with the Irish team – that could be an option."