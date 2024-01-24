Key Manchester United player out for 10 weeks

Manchester United's Anthony Martial (R) and midfielder Alejandro Garnacho (L) talk - AFP

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial will be sidelined until April after undergoing surgery for a groin injury, the Premier League giants revealed on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has only scored two goals in 19 appearances during a disappointing campaign at Old Trafford.

Martial has been missing from United manager Erik ten Hag's first team since fans applauded his substitution in the 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on December 9. The club has now confirmed that he is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

"Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates," said a club statement.

"We wish Anthony a speedy recovery and look forward to his return."

Martial made a promising beginning with United upon his transfer from Monaco in 2015, but his tenure at Old Trafford has declined. The Frenchman has scored 90 goals in 317 appearances across all competitions.

His non-participation leaves Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford as the sole central striking choices in Ten Hag's senior squad.

However, if the Dutch manager seek to enhance his forward options in the January transfer window, he will require the consent of Jim Ratcliffe. The British billionaire is poised to oversee football operations as part of his minority ownership of United.