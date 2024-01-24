ECB provides update on Shoaib Bashir's India visa

Shoaib Bashir - ECB

England Cricket and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that the uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir has now received an India visa and will join the team later this weekend.

In a statement, England were "glad the situation has now been resolved."

Bashir, a British Muslim of Pakistani heritage, couldn't make his debut in the first Test due to visa delays. The 20-year-old had to return home from Abu Dhabi, where the team had a pre-series training camp, as his teammates continued to India.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes suggested delaying the team's flight to India until Shoaib Bashir's visa issues were resolved. However, he acknowledged that there was "never a chance" of jeopardising the first Test.

Stokes expressed clear dissatisfaction with the treatment of his young teammate.

"When I first found the news out in Abu Dhabi, I did say we shouldn't fly until Bash gets his visa but that was a little bit tongue in cheek," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"I know it's a way bigger thing, doing that. That was probably just (my) emotions around the whole thing. There was never a chance that we were not going to travel around this but Bash knows he's had our full support.

"I'm pretty devastated that Bash has had to go through this. As a leader, as a captain, when one of your team-mates is affected by something like that you do get a bit emotional.

Remember, the visa issues with people travelling to India from Pakistan heritage has not happened for the first time.

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood, whose parents are originally from Pakistan, had to be withdrawn from an England Lions tour of India in 2019 after similar delays. In 2023, Australia opener Usman Khawaja also arrived late for his country's Test trip.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote to the International Cricket Council late last year expressing concerns about waiting times for World Cup visas.

England sought assistance from counterparts at the BCCI, with new operations manager Stuart Hooper leading negotiations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, they were informed that Bashir needed to present his passport in person at the Indian High Commission in London.