Australian Open: Alcaraz crashes out after disappointing loss to Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz didn't have the most memorable outing in the Australian Open 2024 quarter-final. — AFP

Alexander Zverev dominated Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(7-2), 6-4 in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, to qualify for the Australian Open 2024 semi-final on Wednesday.

Zverev took control right from the beginning, breezing through the initial two sets with an impressive display of strength in Melbourne Park against the World No.2 Spaniard.

The German’s serving prowess was particularly noteworthy, consistently landing first serves with precision throughout the entire match. His assertive playing approach proved successful, enabling him to take advantage of Alcaraz's mistakes.

After losing the first two sets one-sided, the Spaniard made an impressive comeback in the game as he clinched the third set 7-6(2) after a long battle.

For once, it looked like that the world number two would finally be back in the game but Zverev’s excellent show in the fourth set made sure Alcaraz’s resilience stopped right there.

“I’m playing one of the best players in the world. Especially over the last 2 years," Zverev said after the match. "He’s been number 1 or number 2. He’s won 2 grand slams. When you’re up 6-1 6-3 5-2 you start thinking. We’re all human. It’s a great honour to play guys like him.

"When you start winning, your brain starts going. It’s not always helpful, but very happy to have finished the match."

Zverev reached his seventh Grand Slam semi-final where he will now take on world number three Daniil Medvedev on January 26.

The remaining schedule of the Australian Open

January 25: Women’s singles semi-finals

SF1: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka

SF2: Dayana Yastremska vs Qinwen Zheng

January 26: Men’s singles semi-finals

SF1: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

SF2: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev

January 27: Women’s singles final

January 28: Men’s singles final