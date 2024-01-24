ILT20 2024: Shadab Khan excited to play with Mohammad Amir

Shadab Khan with Mohammad Amir - Desert Vipers/X

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is excited to play alongside retired pacer Mohammad Amir for Desert Vipers in the ongoing second edition of the International League (ILT20).

The 25-year-old will play his first game for the Vipers today against the defending champions Gulf Giants.

"I am very excited to play for Vipers," Shadab said. "I had to come last year but it couldn't happen."

"I am happy to play with Mohammad Amir after the gap of four years. We have a different bond with each other," he added.

Meanwhile, he jokingly said that he would look to impress Amir so he could come back in the Pakistan team.

It must be noted that four Pakistan players are part of the Vipers. Alongside Amir and Shadab, Shaheen Afridi and Azam Khan will join the team.

On the other hand, Imad Wasim is the other Pakistani player featuring for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the tournament.

Earlier, while talking in the Vipers Voices podcast, Amir and Shadab Khan were clear on what attracted them to play in the tournament.

“I think this is the toughest competition, because in other leagues across the globe, you have more local players than international players,” said Shadab.

“But in this league, you have nine international players so this means, in reality, you are playing an international game. It is very difficult so, competition-wise, this is really tough and you are playing against the best of the world.”

Amir added: “As Shadab said there are nine international players competing against one another and it is fun for me and a learning process.

“You learn every single day and, in the days to come, this is going to be a tough competition. In this league you have to be on your toes, and there is no margin of error.”

Accomplished all-rounder Khan has arrived with one of the hot topics of the tournament so far being the use of the “Super Sub.”

Some observers have spoken about its introduction putting an end to all-rounders in the format as sides can now draft in an extra specialist with either bat or ball.

But Khan said he felt there was still space for the all-rounder in Twenty20 cricket and, if anything, it was the specialists who were in danger of being marginalized.

“As an allrounder you have three chances to perform, either as a batter, a bowler or a fielder,” he said. “So, I don’t think (the all-rounder is under threat).

“In fact, it is tougher on someone who is only a bowler or a batter.”

Amir added: “This is why I am working on my batting.”

Remember, six-team ILT20 got underway in Sharjah on Friday. The final will be played on February 17.