Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr target Man United duo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is planning to make a move for Manchester United duo, Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, in the summer transfer window, reported the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Man United are aiming to sell a number of players and Saudi Arabia is the ultimate destination. United’s football director John Murtough flew to Saudi Arabia last month to talk transfers and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if more players move to the Gulf country in the summer.

Casemiro is one of the highest earners in the team as he earns £375,000 a week and the club would be open to let the midfielder go due to his ongoing injury concerns.

“United are open to selling him this summer if they can recoup a chunk of the £70m fee paid to Real Madrid last year. Al-Nassr are understood to be ready to make Casemiro a huge offer with encouragement from his former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo,” wrote The Daily Mail.

“The Saudi club could move for Wan-Bissaka this month after seeing a £20m bid for Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal rejected last week. Wan-Bissaka faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after United triggered the 12-month extension in his contract in December having decided not to offer the defender a new long-term deal.

“The 26-year-old's agents are understood to have held further contract talks with United earlier this month but the outcome was not positive," the report added.

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January 2023 on a big-money contract opened the way to hundreds of footballers as we saw some of the biggest names like Karim Benzema, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and others making their way to the Gulf country.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the summer transfer window for the Saudi Pro League and how many more top players will go to the Gulf Country.