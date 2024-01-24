UEFA president breaks silence on Man City’s FFP charges

Premier League will open a hearing of the case against Man City as well. — AFP

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin broke silence on Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) charges saying that we (UEFA) were right to put a ban on the club from European competitions in 2020.

UEFA put a two-year ban on Man City for alleged serious FFP breaches and misleading the European football’s governing body. Although the ban was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), they were charged a very small fine of £9m for not cooperating with the process.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ceferin opined that he respects the ruling from CAS but their plan to bring City to the court was well-thought.

“We know we were right. We wouldn’t decide if we didn’t think we were right,” the 56-year-old said in an interview with the Telegraph.

“As a trial lawyer for 25 years, I know that, sometimes, you win a case that you are sure you will lose,” Ceferin added. “And, sometimes, you lose a case when you’re sure… You just simply have to respect in a serious democracy the decision of the court.”

The timing of Ceferin’s interview is crucial as it comes exactly at the time when another case has been brought against Man City for breaking the Premier League’s 115 financial regulations.

“I don’t want to speak about the case in England. But I trust that the decision of our independent body was correct. I didn’t enter into this decision,” said Ceferin.

Two Premier League clubs, Everton and Nottingham Forest were charged by the PL earlier this season despite the accusations against them were not as serious as City.

Ceferin was asked what he thinks of the decision to charge Everton and Forest while City is yet to receive any charge.

“They want to know what’s going on and what are the consequences but I don’t want to enter into this concrete process because I don’t know what the Premier League is dealing with. I really don’t want to criticise, or something like that. It wouldn’t be fair.