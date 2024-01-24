Pochettino ‘desperate’ to win trophy in England after Chelsea beat Middlesbrough

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be aiming for his first trophy with the Blues. — Reuters

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is one match away from his first silverware in England after Chelsea thrashed Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg of the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Pochettino managed Tottenham Hotspur previously in England but couldn’t win a trophy as he tasted defeats in two finals, the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League, with the North London side.

Chelsea will face Fulham or Liverpool in the cup final on February 25.

“I'm desperate to win a title here. We won, in one-and-a-half years in Paris, three trophies and we want to win here,” Pochettino said after the match. “I'm desperate to win of course. It's really important for us.”

Pochettino then stated that going to Wembley and playing in a cup final would be significant for the development of his young squad.

“This young team with this type of experience, to go to Wembley, we are going to build our trust and confidence and our mentality like a team,” he said.

“Not like a club because Chelsea, the mentality of the club, is amazing. The culture to win. But we are a new team that we need to build the confidence and trust and feel what it means to go to Wembley and play a final.”

The Blues battered their opponents at home by putting six against the visitors. Cole Palmer, who has been Chelsea's best player this season, netted twice while Enzo Fernandez, Disasi, and Noni Madueke scored one each. Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson scored an own goal in the 15th minute of the match.

Chelsea will now hope for the return of their new signing Christopher Nkunku for the Carabao Cup final as he is one of the most clinical strikers in the world who finished as the top-scorer in the Bundesliga in the previous season.