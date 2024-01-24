Nick Kyrgios won't feature in Paris Olympics

Kyrgios has already stated that he would continue playing for two more seasons at best. - AFP

Nick Kyrgios won’t feature for Australia at the Paris Olympics this year even if he is fit while citing the way he was treated before the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Ahead of the Rio Games, the Chef de Mission Kitty Chiller said Kyrgios’ behaviour was being monitored ahead of team selection which forced the 28-year-old former Wimbledon finalist to make himself unavailable for consideration for selection.

"One thing I will guarantee, though, is that if I am fit and ready to play, I won't be making myself available for the Olympics," he wrote in a column in Fairfax newspapers.

"The way I was treated by the Australian Olympic Committee and former Chef de Mission Kitty Chiller will never be forgotten.

"To ban me from playing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games was a disgrace. I was number 13 at the time and had a genuine chance at winning a medal.

"For them to forbid me from representing my country for behavioural reasons is something that I just can't forget."

Kyrgios has struggled with knee, foot and wrist injuries since withdrawing from last year's Australian Open at the 11th hour and has featured in only one tour match since the Japan Open in October 2022.

Kyrgios has already stated that he would continue playing for two more seasons at best and on Wednesday wrote he was looking forward to continuing the media work after retirement.

"Eight years ago, I was desperate to represent Australia at an Olympic Games, but my mentality has changed," Kyrgios added.

"I wanted to play for my country, I can't say that I still have that desire. And let's be honest, I haven't exactly felt like Australia has wanted me to represent it either. I've said before, I often feel more at home away from home."