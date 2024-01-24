ICC announce Emerging, Associate, T20I Cricketers of the Year 2023

Suryakumar Yadav (L) was named Men's T20I cricketer of the year while Rachin Ravindra (R) was crowned Emerging Player of the Year. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the ICC Emerging, Associate, men’s and women’s T20I cricketers of the year 2023.

The players were announced following their impressive run throughout 2023, whether with the bat, the ball, or their all-round exploits across the calendar year.

ICC Men’s and Women’s T20I Cricketers of the Year 2023

India’s Suryakumar Yadav was named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his heroics throughout the year. In 17 innings in the shorter format this year, the 34-year-old amassed 733 runs at an impressive 48.86 average and 155.95 strike rate.

Suryakumar defeated the likes of Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani and Mark Chapman to clinch the award for the successive year.

On the other hand, West Indies’ captain Hayley Matthews became the ICC women’s Cricketer of the Year 2023, becoming just the second player from the Caribbean to take the award home.

Performing exceptionally with the bat and the ball, Matthews scored 700 runs and took 19 wickets, justifying the number one all-rounder’s selection as the T20I player of the year.

ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was named the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 which comes as no surprise as the left-handed announced himself to the world in style at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Ravindra beat South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee, Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka and India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal to clinch the award.

The left-handed batter scored 820 ODI runs at 41, Strike Rate 108.03, 18 wickets at 46.61, economy 6.02 and 91 T20I runs at 18.20, Strike Rate 133.82, 5 wickets at 32.80, economy 9.11.

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023

The Netherlands’ Bas de Leede was crowned the ICC Men’s Associate Cricket of the Year 2023 for his astounding performances at the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers and then in the tournament.

With 31 wickets at 26.41 and 424 runs with the bat in the ODIs, De Leede’s performances throughout the year made him the deserving winner of the award.