Fifth chairman in less than 14 months as Shah Khawar assumes charge at PCB

Shah Khawar. - PCB

Shah Khawar, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commissioner of PCB, has assumed the powers of Chairman PCB.

According to the notification dated January 23, 2024, from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB.

Shah Khawar is the fifth person to lead PCB in the last 14 months. Before him, Ramiz Raja, Najam Sethi, Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana and Zaka Ashraf have also been in charge of the board's affairs.



“I would like to thank the Patron of the PCB, Mr Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for reposing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest," Khawar said.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul Haq Kakar, the patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), had officially nominated Mohsin Naqvi as the new representative of the Board of Governors (BoG).

The nomination comes as a replacement for Zaka Ashraf, who recently resigned from the position of Management Committee Chairman.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fawad Hasan Fawad confirmed the news in a conversation with Geo News, stating that the notification of Mohsin Naqvi's nomination as the patron's representative in the BOG has been issued.

This decision has been made in accordance with the PCB constitution, following the acceptance of Ashraf's resignation by the Prime Minister.

The current situation has set the stage for Naqvi to potentially become the Chairman of the PCB. If the election on February 8 proceeds as planned, Naqvi, having retired from the duties of caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab by that date, could assume the chairmanship within a week after the election results are declared.