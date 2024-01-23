Palestine qualify for AFC Asian Cup knockouts for first time

Throughout the game, the 6,568 spectators inside the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium overwhelmingly supported Palestine - REUTERS

Palestine made history on Tuesday as they clinched a spot in the Asian Cup knockout rounds for the first time, securing their maiden victory in the competition by defeating Hong Kong 3-0.

Although narrowly missing out on the second spot in Group C, Palestine advance as one of the four best third-placed teams. Oday Dabbagh emerged as the hero with his two-goal contribution to the historic win.

Despite losing 2-1 to group winners Iran, the United Arab Emirates secured their place in the next round by finishing second in the group.

The momentous victory in Doha is set against the backdrop of Israel's attacks in Gaza.

"Thank you to the fans who are coming to support Palestine and the national team of Palestine. Thank you from our heart," captain Musab Al-Battat told beIN SPORTS after the game.

"We will do our best to put a smile for the people."

Palestinian players and staff, who have experienced personal losses in the ongoing conflict, expressed their desire before the tournament to provide solace to those facing hardships back home.

A pre-match moment of silence was disrupted by chants of "Free Palestine."

Neither Hong Kong (12 games) nor Palestine (eight) had secured a win in more Asian Cup matches than any other team. However, a victory in this match would open up an opportunity for either side to advance to the Round of 16.

In the 12th minute, Palestine registered their first goal, initiating a breakthrough in their winless streak. Battat, advancing from right-back, delivered a cross into the box, allowing Dabbagh to head the ball into the net.

Hong Kong faced a setback when centre-back and match-day captain Vas Nunez suffered an arm injury, leading to his replacement by Li Ngai-hoi.

As the first half progressed, Hong Kong created chances, with Philip Chan and Everton Camargo missing opportunities.

Throughout the game, the 6,568 spectators inside the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium overwhelmingly supported Palestine, consistent with the backing the team has received in most venues during their campaign. However, a vocal contingent of red-clad Hong Kong fans provided continuous encouragement for the 150th-ranked side from southern China.

Early in the second half, Palestine extended their lead, with Battat once again delivering from the right wing, setting up Zeid Qunbar to score.

In the third goal for Palestine, during the hour mark, Tamer Seyam's long-range attempt hit the bar, and Dabbagh capitalized on the rebound to secure his second goal of the match.

In the eighth minute of added time, Palestine faced a tense moment when referee Shaun Evans awarded Hong Kong a penalty following a VAR review for a handball by Battat.

But Everton's spot-kick thudded against the bar as Hong Kong headed home.