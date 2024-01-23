Mohsin Naqvi officially nominated for PCB's Board of Governors

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. — Facebook/ Mohsin Naqvi

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul Haq Kakar, the patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has officially nominated Mohsin Naqvi as the new representative of the Board of Governors (BoG).

The nomination comes as a replacement for Zaka Ashraf, who recently resigned from the position of Management Committee Chairman.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fawad Hasan Fawad confirmed the news in a conversation with Geo News, stating that the notification of Mohsin Naqvi's nomination as the patron's representative in the BOG has been issued.

This decision has been made in accordance with the PCB constitution, following the acceptance of Ashraf's resignation by the Prime Minister.

With the resignation of Ashraf, the PCB's affairs now fall under the supervision of Election Commissioner Shah Khawar.

According to Clause 2 of Article 7 of the PCB Constitution, all powers are transferred to the Chief Election Commissioner in the event of a vacant Chairman post. Shah Khawar is constitutionally obligated to complete the process of electing a new board within four weeks.

Prime Minister met with Shah Khawar. In their meeting, Khawar was instructed to expedite the formation of the BoG and ensure a swift and transparent election process.

The current situation has set the stage for Naqvi to potentially become the Chairman of the PCB. If the election on February 8 proceeds as planned, Naqvi, having retired from the duties of caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab by that date, could assume the chairmanship within a week after the election results are declared.

Earlier, Ashraf resigned as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee on Friday. The 72-year-old announced his resignation during the Management Committee meeting.

Ashraf became part of BoG on July 6, he assumed his role as the Chairman by replacing Najam Sethi on the same day.

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way," he said as per the people present at an ongoing committee meeting.

“Now it is up to Prime Minister [Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar], whomever he nominates [will take my place],” he added.

During the tenure of Ashraf, Pakistan played two major competitions - Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

The Men in Green failed to qualify in the final of the continental tournament while they also couldn't qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup.