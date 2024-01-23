Manchester City midfielder loaned to West Ham

The England international is returning to England along with the rest of the City squad - REUTERS

West Ham United have reached an agreement with Manchester City to secure the loan signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips for the remainder of the season.

Phillips, 28, has been made available for loan by City, with Juventus exploring a potential deal; however, no agreement has been reached with the Italian club at this stage.

Personal terms are not anticipated to pose an issue, with West Ham covering Phillips' salary.

Phillips is returning to England along with the rest of the Manchester City squad from Abu Dhabi after completing a warm-weather training camp.

During the summer, West Ham parted ways with key defensive midfielder Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for £105 million ($134 million). To strengthen their squad, West Ham brought in James Ward-Prowse from Southampton and Edson Alvarez from Ajax. Additionally, midfielder Tomas Soucek, whose contract was set to expire at the end of this season, signed a new deal until 2027 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Phillips has seen a decline in his status at City and has struggled to secure a spot in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup since his transfer from Leeds United two seasons ago.

City was willing to allow Phillips to leave on loan in the summer, but he chose to stay and compete for his position. However, he failed to convince Guardiola that he could be a part of the team last season, and with the summer signings of Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes, it was unlikely to change this campaign.

Phillips has made 31 appearances across all competitions for City, scoring once.