Australian Open: Jannik Sinner sets up semi-final against Novak Djokovic

The semi-final will be held on January 26

Jannik Sinner cruised past Andrey Rublev in straight sets to secure his first Australian Open semi-final berth, where he will face the defending champion, Novak Djokovic.

The Italian fourth seed showcased impeccable serving skills during the match on Rod Laver Arena, emerging victorious with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 triumph over the Russian fifth seed.

"It's obviously very tough to play against him," said Sinner. "We've had tough matches in the past.

"Today was three sets but I could have lost both (the first two). First set, he had so many break points and I somehow served really well. I just tried to move him around.

"I'm just trying to stay aggressive. It went my way today so really happy."

A solitary break handed Sinner the first set, but the pivotal moment in the match occurred when he made a strong comeback from being 5-1 down in the second set tie-break.

Sinner secured six consecutive points, firmly establishing control over the match, which included a remarkable cross-court winner concluding a dramatic 24-point rally.

The 22-year-old has advanced to his second Grand Slam semi-final, having reached the last four at Wimbledon last year.

He becomes only the second Italian man to reach the semi-finals in Melbourne, following Matteo Berrettini's achievement in 2022.

Facing the formidable task of taking on the 10-time champion Djokovic, Sinner can draw confidence from his victory over the Serbian in the Davis Cup in November.

However, the loss in Melbourne is a heartbreaking outcome for 26-year-old Rublev, who has now been unsuccessful in winning a Grand Slam quarter-final in 10 attempts.