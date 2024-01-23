Real Madrid defender signs new deal until 2028

The defender will receive a pay rise and hold a €1billion release clause - AFP

Real Madrid have officially announced the contract extension of defender Eder Militao until 2028.

Militao was signed by the Whites in 2019 from Portuguese club FC Porto on a six-year deal. Due to his impressive performances with Los Blancos, the Brazilian centre-back earned a contract renewal in 2022, when he signed a three-year deal extending till 2025.



Madrid have had a busy 2023 where they extended contracts of crucial players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Federico Valverde, Edaurdo Camavinga and others, Militao became the latest addition in the list who are likely to remain at the club for a long time period.

This strategic move reflects Real Madrid's emphasis on nurturing young talents, aligning with their updated transfer policy. The club aims to secure valuable players before their full potential is realised, especially in a competitive landscape against economically powerful clubs, the Premier League, and even emerging forces like Saudi Arabia.

Militao boasts an impressive track record. During his tenure, he has contributed to securing one Champions League, two La Liga titles, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups.

However, Militao faces a setback as he suffered a "rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee" during Real Madrid's opening La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao in August.

According to Real Madrid's medical report, his return is not anticipated until March or April.

Despite the injury, Militao's impact on the team is evident, having played 143 matches for Real Madrid and scoring 11 goals in the process. The club's commitment to retaining and investing in such talented individuals highlights their dedication to building a sustained and successful future.