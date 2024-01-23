Sindh Premier League schedule confirmed

The matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi - SPL

KARACHI: Karachi is set to be the epicenter of cricket excitement as the first edition of Sindh Premier League (SPL) gears up for a thrilling run from January 25th to February 5th at the iconic National Bank Stadium.

The cricketing extravaganza will kick off with a dazzling opening ceremony on Thursday, January 25th, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM.

The action on the field will commence immediately after, with a high-stakes opening clash between Karachi Ghaziz and Hyderabad Bahadurs.

The following days are packed with back-to-back encounters featuring some of the most competitive teams in the region.

On Friday, January 26th, Larkana Challengers will go head-to-head with Sukkur Patriots at 3:00 PM, setting the stage for an afternoon of fierce competition. The excitement continues in the evening as Ghaziz takes on Mirpur Special Tigers at 8:00 PM.

As the weekend approaches, cricket fans can look forward to a double-header on Saturday, January 27th. The afternoon clash at 3:00 PM will witness Benazirabad Lals facing off against Hyderabad Bahadurs, followed by an intense evening match between Larkana Challengers and Benazirabad Lals at 8:00 PM.

Sunday, January 28th, brings another action-packed day, with Ghaziz taking on Sukkur Patriots at 3:00 PM, followed by a thrilling encounter between Larkana Challengers and Benazirabad Lals at 8:00 PM.

The competition intensifies on Monday, January 29th, with a face-off between Mirpur Special Tigers and Sukkur Patriots at 3:00 PM, followed by a night match between Ghaziz and Benazirabad Lals at 8:00 PM.

The cricketing spectacle continues with matches scheduled for the early hours of Tuesday, January 30th, featuring Mirpur Special Tigers against Hyderabad Bahadurs at 3:00 AM, and later in the day, Sukkur Patriots taking on Benazirabad Lals at 8:00 PM.

Wednesday, January 31st, presents another exciting day with Ghaziz going head-to-head with Larkana Challengers at 3:00 AM, followed by a night clash between Hyderabad Bahadurs and Sukkur Patriots at 8:00 PM.

As the league progresses, Thursday, February 1st, showcases Benazirabad Lals against Mirpur Special Tigers at 3:00 PM, and later in the evening, Hyderabad Bahadurs face Larkana Challengers at 8:00 PM.

With the stage set and the competition heating up, the knockout rounds promise even more nail-biting action. The first qualifier is scheduled for Friday, February 2nd, at 7:00 PM, followed by the first eliminator on Saturday, February 3rd, at 7:00 PM.

The event will follow with the second eliminator on Sunday, February 4th, at 7:00 PM, leading up to the grand finale on Monday, February 5th, at 7:00 PM, when one team will emerge victorious, claiming the prestigious title of the first SPL title.