Ind vs Eng: Mark Wood reveals plan for Indian bowlers

Speedster Mark Wood said Tuesday that England would stick to their signature attacking style of cricket against Indian bowlers in the upcoming five-match Test series.

The first Test begins in Hyderabad on Thursday as "Bazball" faces its biggest challenge on pitches expected to help the spinners.

"I don't think we will be defensive," Wood said. "I think we'll still look to take the game on."

England were the last team to beat India on home turf when Alastair Cook's team clinched a four-match series 2-1 in 2012.

"We have to soak up that pressure and create a bit of a theatre or drama on the field and then, when it's time, attack again," 34-year-old Durham fast bowler Wood said.

England coach and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes have formed an attacking style of play dubbed "Bazball", in reference to McCullum's nickname.

"We know the challenges here. India very rarely loses at home," he added.

"I think it's almost like a bit of a free hit for us -- where we can come in here and give it a good go, and try something different."

The hosts will be without star batter Virat Kohli, who pulled out of the opening two matches due to personal reasons, but Wood said India’s line-up still includes plenty "quality players".

Fast bowler James Anderson, who is 10 away from 700 Test wickets, was part of England's Test triumph in India under Cook.

Wood said the team will "lean on the experience" of 41-year-old Anderson and left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

While England received criticism from some quarters for training in Abu Dhabi and not India, Wood rubbished fears of being "undercooked".

"I think we've prepped really well in Abu Dhabi. We've made pitches, we've scuffed pitches up to make them spin, we've put sand down to make it spin, we've had flat pitches to practise simple and reverse swing," he said.

"It was also good to switch off there as well. We had a good team bonding session. So, we've come here fresh, mentally and physically, and ready to go."