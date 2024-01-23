Mohamed Salah’s agent reveals concerning news

Mohamed Salah recently stated that Egypt will win the AFCON sooner or later. — Reuters

Mohamed Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa revealed concerning news about the right-winger after he suffered a hamstring injury during Egypt vs Ghana at AFCON 2023.

Salah's agent revealed that the muscle injury is "more severe than initially anticipated," potentially sidelining the Liverpool forward for almost a month.

On Sunday (January 21), Liverpool stated that the 31-year-old, representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, would return from the Ivory Coast to undergo treatment, with the aim of rejoining the Pharaohs if they progressed to the knockout stages.

However, Ramy Abbas Issa suggests a significant setback in this optimistic plan.

“Mohamed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not two games,” Abbas Issa wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

“His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.”

Liverpool later confirmed Salah's return to Merseyside on Wednesday after he was in the stands for Egypt's 2-2 draw with Cape Verde, securing their place in the last 16.

The club asserted that they would provide Salah with the best chance to return for the latter stages of the AFCON if Egypt advance further.

“Mohamed Salah will return to the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday to begin an intensive rehabilitation programme with Liverpool’s medical team on the muscle injury he sustained with Egypt last week,” read a statement on the club website.

“The injury, which is worse than first feared, forced the forward from the field in the first half of the Africa Cup of Nations fixture with Ghana and an agreement has been reached with the Egyptian FA for Salah to undergo treatment in Liverpool.

“Salah will immediately begin work with the club’s medical staff upon his return to Merseyside with a view to being back in action as soon as possible for club and country, giving him the best chance to return to compete at AFCON if Egypt, who qualified for the knockout stage with a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde tonight, continue to advance in the tournament.”

Despite initial challenges in creativity, Premier League leaders Liverpool secured a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, extending their lead by five points at the top, with second-half doubles from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.