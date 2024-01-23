F1 announces new host for Spanish Grand Prix 2026

"Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage," says CEO F1 Stefano Domenicali.

Spanish capital Madrid secured a 10-year agreement to host the Spanish Grand Prix in Formula 1, starting from 2026, featuring a stylish street circuit in the Spanish capital, raising questions about Barcelona's continued involvement in the sport.

The new 5.47km track, incorporating 20 corners and an average lap speed of 135mph, will be constructed around the IFEMA convention centre and Real Madrid's training complex, incorporating both street and non-street sections.

Local promoters finalised a decade-long deal with F1, ensuring the race's presence until 2035. The venue anticipates welcoming over 110,000 fans daily, with plans to expand capacity to 140,000 by 2030.

Additionally, a premium paddock building, along with VIP hospitality and entertainment areas, is scheduled for construction.

While Madrid's inclusion doesn't definitively signal the end for Barcelona in F1, ongoing discussions determine the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's status beyond its current contract until 2026.

The prospect remains open for Spain to host two races, aligning with Italy (Imola and Monza) and the USA (Miami, Austin, Las Vegas) in staging multiple Grand Prix events.

“Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“I would like to thank the team at IFEMA MADRID, the Regional Government of Madrid and the city’s Mayor for putting together a fantastic proposal. It truly epitomises Formula 1’s vision to create a multi-day spectacle of sport and entertainment that delivers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability.”

Spain had previously hosted two races in a single season, with Valencia's street circuit alongside Barcelona from 2008-2012, and the Circuito del Jarama, located 20 miles north of Madrid, hosting the Spanish Grand Prix in 1981.