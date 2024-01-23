Pat Cummins breaks silence on Glenn Maxwell’s drinking habits

Glenn Maxwell (L) and Pat Cummins (R). — AFP

Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins broke the silence on Glenn Maxwell’s drinking habits after the latter was briefly hospitalised following a drinking session at a concert.

Maxwell, 35, fell unconscious after which an ambulance was called at the scene. Although his stay at the hospital was very short, but Cricket Australia (CA) had already started an investigation against the all-rounder.

Cummins wasn’t concerned with Maxwell’s pattern of behaviour as the all-rounder fell off his horse during the World Cup and missed a match due to a concussion.

The 30-year-old urged Maxwell to own his actions as the pacer believed that as an adult, one should always be held accountable for their choices.

“Potentially, I think only 'Maxy' can answer that one,” Cummins said when asked whether Maxwell had to address his decision-making.

“I was there at The Gov for the concert but I left pretty early — I knew he was in town but I didn't cross paths with Maxy at all.

“We're all adults and part of being an adult is you make your own decisions.

“In terms of this incident, he wasn't on tour with Australia, he was over there for a private event, so he wasn't with the cricket team, so it is a little bit different, but absolutely, any decision you make you've got to own it and be comfortable with it.

“I think in terms of performance on the field you can't really ask for much more from how the players have performed, but also I think the way we've gone about it, the team has shown incredible discipline and I think they've made a lot of people proud with the way we've gone about it over the last couple of years.”

On the other hand, the 2015 World Cup-winning captain, Michael Clarke, Was overly concerned over the fact that Maxwell had to be hospitalised and he urged Cricket Australia to get to the bottom of what happened.

“To have to be put into an ambulance, that makes me nervous,' Clarke said. “With these sort of things, with off-field stuff. I like to go, 'Benefit of the doubt and innocent until proven guilty’.

“One thing I know, Cricket Australia will get to the bottom of it. These days there's cameras, there's people, so the truth will be told.

“The other thing we need to do is making sure he's OK. He didn't end up spending the night there (in hospital). I can't think of a time where I've had to call an ambulance or an ambulance had to be called for me, no matter how drunk I was,” he added.