Rafael Nadal to make comeback at Qatar Open

Rafael Nadal is set to mark his return at the Qatar Open in Doha in February after recently withdrawing from the 2024 Australian Open due to a new muscle injury.

Nadal made his long-awaited comeback at the Brisbane International this month after a 12-month-long absence but he suffered a new injury that forced him to pull out from the first slam of 2024.

After the Spaniard’s latest injury, there were speculations that the 22-time Grand Slam winner may call time on his illustrious career due to never-ending injuries, but that is not going to happen as he will return at the Qatar Open which will begin on February 19 in Doha.

Nadal, a former Qatar Open winner, will feature in the hardcourt event and if he gets through that successfully, he may feature in Indian Wells and Miami Masters in March as well.

The Qatar Open in Doha will include big names like Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and two-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, who recently hinted that he could take retirement soon after his first-round exit at the Australian Open.

Nadal is a big name and his presence in the Qatar Open would certainly raise the profile and standard of the tournament.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner, if everything goes smoothly, would participate in his favourite Roland Garros, a tournament he has won for a record 14 times, in Paris before he takes a decision on his inclusion in the Olympics 2024.

Nadal is also scheduled to participate in an exhibition match, named The Netflix Slam, against Carlos Alcaraz at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on March 3. This marks a significant moment for the streaming giant Netflix, as it will be their inaugural live broadcast of a tennis match.