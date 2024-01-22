Jadon Sancho reveals valuable lessons learned from Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Both were signed for the Red Devils in the same transfer window in 2021 summer - AFP

Jadon Sancho has shared insights into the valuable guidance he received from Cristiano Ronaldo during their shared tenure at Manchester United.

Although both players have since departed from Old Trafford, with Sancho returning to Borussia Dortmund on loan and Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr in the Middle East, their time together has left a lasting impact on the former.

Both were signed for the Red Devils in the same transfer window, with Ronaldo making a dream return to United more than a decade after his departure from Real Madrid in 2009.

The former Watford and Manchester City academy player spoke highly of working with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and learning from him daily.

When asked about Ronaldo, he told Dortmund's YouTube channel, "A great professional. He's obviously one of my role models growing up.

"I just love his mentality and I think for every young player who was there at the time he was there, definitely learned that to be at the top, you have to train like you're playing every day.

"Even in the gym, even the recoveries. Sleep is important. Seeing him and playing with him, it was a dream come true because watching YouTube clips of him it's definitely inspirational.

"I'm thankful for him and everything he's taught me."

Remember, Sancho rejoined Borussia Dortmund on loan after being excluded by Erik ten Hag at United.

The English international was excluded from the first-team setup after challenging the Dutchman's assertion that he had not trained at the necessary level before the defeat to Arsenal in September.

Ronaldo also had a strained relationship with Ten Hag and, after a contentious interview with Piers Morgan where he criticised the manager and club, ultimately had his contract terminated by mutual consent.