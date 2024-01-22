Is Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso teaming up?

Fernando Alonso (L) and Max Verstappen (R) - F1

Max Verstappen has disclosed that Fernando Alonso is keen on joining forces with his fellow Formula One champion to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Red Bull star has previously hinted at his interest in taking up endurance racing once he decides to step away from F1. This inclination is partly inspired by his father Jos, who pursued endurance racing after concluding his eight-year F1 career, ultimately winning the prestigious Le Mans race in 2008.

Max now asserts that Aston Martin's Alonso has informed him of his interest in participating in the race alongside him, having secured victories at Le Mans in 2018 and 2019.

"Le Mans I definitely would like to do. I’ve been there already when my dad used to race and the atmosphere is amazing,’ the 26-year-old said, as quoted by F1’s official website.

"It’s endurance, so many people, driving through the night, sunrise – I think it’s really cool.

"I’ve been speaking to Fernando about it. He said he would only want to do it with me again. That would be really cool.

"The only thing is that for Le Mans there is not really a minimum weight for the driver. I’m quite a heavy driver, so I need to find light team mates to compensate.

"Fernando is quite light, so it would be quite good, but then we need to find another one – I need to have a look!"

Witnessing a three-time and two-time F1 champion competing in the same team would undoubtedly be a remarkable spectacle, one that fans would undoubtedly relish.

If Verstappen emerge victorious at Le Mans, he would find himself just one step away from securing the Motorsport Triple Crown—an accolade reserved for those who triumph in the three most prestigious races globally: Le Mans, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the Indianapolis 500.

Graham Hill remains the sole individual to have accomplished this feat, while Alonso, despite attempting, has been unsuccessful in clinching victory at the Indy 500.

However, Verstappen seems unlikely to pursue this achievement, expressing his lack of interest in IndyCar by stating: "For sure, I would like to try a MotoGP bike. I enjoy the Super GT and I got to try one, which was very nice.

"The Super Formula car, they’re very nice, and it’s the fastest car below F1, so they look great.

"I like to watch it [IndyCar]. I’ve a lot of respect for what they do, but I don’t think I’m participating."

The 2024 F1 season gets underway on March 2 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.