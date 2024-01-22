Barcelona make final decision on selling top defender

Bayern Munich were prepared to reach the €100 million mark in 2024 summer - AFP

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed the club has no intentions of considering offers for centre-back Ronald Araujo.

In recent months, both Manchester United and Bayern Munich have monitored Araujo, aiming to take advantage of Barcelona's widely acknowledged financial challenges. However, 90min reported earlier this month that the defender currently has no desire to depart.

Deco has now supported this commitment, dismissing the speculation following Barcelona's 4-2 triumph over Real Betis on Sunday.

"He is one of Barça's key players of the present and future," Deco stressed. "We are not considering selling him, we want him to be happy and this is shown on a day-to-day basis.

"There is nothing to talk about. The important thing is that he is here with hunger and heart."

Although ruling out Araujo's departure, Deco did admit that Barcelona continues to be unable to sign new players due to their Financial Fair Play dilemma.

"At the moment, we don't have Fair Play and we can't sign players," Deco added. "It's the same problem as many teams in La Liga, but we keep working."

Bayern Munich have already enlisted Eric Dier as emergency defensive cover this month, but United are not anticipated to pursue a substantial acquisition of a new defender until the summer transfer window. This decision is expected to align with the finalisation of INEOS' share purchase and the establishment of the club's new recruitment team.

A potential summer pursuit of Araujo may be considered. However, if he persists in being reluctant to leave Camp Nou, United is anticipated to act promptly in order to prevent a recurrence of the protracted pursuit experienced with Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong, which ultimately concluded without success.