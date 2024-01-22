Australian Open: Quarter-finalists for women, men’s singles confirmed

The quarter-finalists for men's and women’s singles for the Australian Open 2024 are confirmed after the round of 16 matches concluded on Monday.
Some of the most thrilling encounters were witnessed in the last 16 across men's and women’s singles.
Five-set thrillers between Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie were the most intense matches in men’s singles.
Eight players made their way into men’s quarter-finals which will be played on January 23 and 24.
On the other, women’s singles quarters will be played on January 23 and 24 as well.
January 23, Tuesday
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz
Jannik Sinner vs Andrev Rublev
January 24, Wednesday
Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev
Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz
January 23, Tuesday
Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff
Barbora Krejcikova vs Aryna Sabalenka
January 24, Wednesday
Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska
Anna Kalinskaya vs Qinwen Zheng
January 25: Women’s singles semi-finals
January 26: Men’s singles semi-finals
January 27: Women’s singles final
January 28: Men’s singles final
It must be noted that Novak Djokovic is the defending champion of the Australian Open in men’s singles while Aryna Sabalenka will aim to defend her title.
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
