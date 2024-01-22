Australian Open: Quarter-finalists for women, men’s singles confirmed

Novak Djokovic (L) and Aryna Sabalenka (R) are the defending champions of the Australian Open in their respective categories. — AFP

The quarter-finalists for men's and women’s singles for the Australian Open 2024 are confirmed after the round of 16 matches concluded on Monday.

Some of the most thrilling encounters were witnessed in the last 16 across men's and women’s singles.

Five-set thrillers between Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie were the most intense matches in men’s singles.

Eight players made their way into men’s quarter-finals which will be played on January 23 and 24.

On the other, women’s singles quarters will be played on January 23 and 24 as well.

Australian Open singles quarter-final schedule:

Men’s singles

January 23, Tuesday

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz

Jannik Sinner vs Andrev Rublev

January 24, Wednesday

Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz

Women’s singles

January 23, Tuesday

Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff

Barbora Krejcikova vs Aryna Sabalenka

January 24, Wednesday



Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska

Anna Kalinskaya vs Qinwen Zheng

The remaining schedule of the Australian Open

January 25: Women’s singles semi-finals

January 26: Men’s singles semi-finals

January 27: Women’s singles final

January 28: Men’s singles final

It must be noted that Novak Djokovic is the defending champion of the Australian Open in men’s singles while Aryna Sabalenka will aim to defend her title.

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)