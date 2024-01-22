Pakistan-origin England spinner Shoaib Bashir faces issues in obtaining Indian visa

The 20-year-old's parents are from Pakistan - Somerset

England commenced their Test preparations in Hyderabad without the uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir due to visa issues that have left him stranded in the UAE.

Ben Stokes and Co reached India on Sunday, preparing for the opening Test on Thursday after a training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Bashir, the Somerset offspinner of Pakistani heritage, remains in Abu Dhabi due to a paperwork delay, preventing him from travelling with the rest of the squad. Stuart Hooper, the recently appointed managing director of cricket operations at the ECB, is accompanying him.

Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, mentioned that the ECB has elevated the matter with relevant authorities, including the Indian government. He expects positive news within the next 24 hours. England remains optimistic about a swift resolution and anticipates the arrival of Dan Lawrence on Monday evening.

Dan Lawrence was included in the 16-man squad as a replacement for Harry Brook, who returned home due to a family emergency. While Brook flew back to the UK on Sunday, Lawrence stayed in the UAE to play for Desert Vipers in the ILT20, where they suffered a defeat to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Despite the likelihood of Shoaib Bashir missing two days of preparation, McCullum insisted that he would still be available for selection in the opening Test. Bashir, a 20-year-old offspinner from Somerset, was a surprise inclusion in the squad based on potential rather than past performances, having taken only 10 first-class wickets at an average of 67.

However, he made a strong impression during Lions duty and in the UAE with the full squad. His high release point and ability to spin the ball sharply are considered crucial attributes for the surfaces England expects to encounter in this series.

"Bash will join us hopefully tomorrow as well," McCullum said. "He's got a couple of issues with his visa coming through. We're confident on the back of the help from the BCCI and the Indian government will sort itself out pretty quickly as well.

"Things take time, don't they? Everyone is doing what they can. It's a process we need to go through. We're pretty confident that we're close. The time that Bash had with the squad over in Abu Dhabi, where he fitted in seamlessly, will serve him greatly.

"We've also got a little bit of support out there for him so he's not on his own. We're hoping the news will come through today that his visa has been approved, then we'll get him to sink his teeth into this series."